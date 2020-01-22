Microsoft's xCloud preview is being expanded to Canada

Microsoft’s future competitor for Stadia, Project xCloud, has expanded its capabilities in recent months. The company has great ambitions for xCloud in 2020 and today it is announcing a new supported country with Canada.

Until today, the xCloud preview from Microsoft was available in just three regions. This also applies to the United States, the United Kingdom and Korea. Now Microsoft is expanding the service to a fourth country. From January 29, xCloud will be available to users who are accepted for the preview program.

Microsoft announced the change to a blog post and explained that this is one of the top markets that its users have asked for so far.

Our customer is at the center of everything we do, and we heard you loud and clear, Canada is one of the most requested expansion markets and we are excited to deliver to gamers in Canada from next week. Today we are pleased to announce that Project xCloud preview will start in Canada on January 29. Those interested in participating in and helping us shape the future of game streaming must register here now. Although the Project xCloud example is by invitation only, it is our intention to accommodate as many eligible players as possible, and we will continue to invite more gamers over time.

Yesterday, xCloud also added a few new games. Destiny 2 was on that list, one of the largest titles currently available on Google’s Stadia platform.

More about game streaming:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipQLAwrnKwg [/ embed]