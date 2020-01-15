Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge Browser is available today

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Today is the big day – after a year of working, Microsoft has launched its updated Edge browser with a Chromium base. This version of the browser will be rolled out with an upcoming Windows 10 update, but you don’t have to wait any longer. Just go to the Microsoft website and you can download Chromium Edge for different versions of Windows and macOS.

Microsoft launched Windows 10 with built-in Edge and it begged for years to beg people to use it. Despite some annoying and sometimes misleading Windows pop-ups, Edge has never made a dent in Chrome’s market share. Microsoft decided to throw in the towel just over a year ago when it promised to make a new version of Edge without the modified EdgeHTML engine. Instead, it would begin to integrate Google’s open-source Chromium code and Microsoft services.

That is exactly what Microsoft has done in the past year. The first builds for pre-release developers appeared in early 2019 and more stable beta versions were introduced at the end of last year. Now you can download the stable version of Chromium Edge, which is familiar to everyone who has spent time in Chrome.

If you install on Windows 10, the new Edge can retrieve your Windows account automatically. It also offers to import content from your current browser. If that browser is Chrome, Edge can import a surprising amount of your data. It can not only collect bookmarks, but it also does this without ruining the layout. It will also automatically fill in your content, settings and even your saved passwords. However, your existing Chrome extensions will not be transferred.

Edge promises the fast browsing experience that users expect from Chrome without too much tracking. You can opt out of the Microsoft ad targeting during installation, and by default use a “Balanced” privacy setting that blocks trackers from sites that you have not visited. You can set that to ‘Strictly’ to block almost all trackers at the expense of breaking some sites and functions.

Microsoft does not immediately let the new Edge fall to everyone, but the first users will get it in an upcoming Windows update. The full rollout must be completed around the middle of the year. If you choose to install Edge now, it will continue to receive periodic updates outside of the clumsy Windows Update mechanisms from Microsoft.

