Microsoft's $ 250 stamp may be worth it

More particularly, the rods are fixed by magnets and can be removed and exchanged. This time there is a pair of standard textured sticks, a pair of slightly larger old-school sticks, an extra-tall stick and a short dome shaped included. The idea is that a larger stick gives you more distance between neutral and full tilt, so you can get finer control, while shorter sticks can allow faster movements. This time around, the ability to adjust the tension of the joystick to be tighter or looser is something new, which is again handy for getting more speed or precision with less fatigue.

There are also interchangeable directional pads so you can choose between the traditional cross shape or a satellite shape that makes it easier to change diagonals and rolling direction. On the back of the controller, there are hooks to attach some or all of the four paddles included (so you can do things like jumping, reloading or shifting without removing your fingers from the sticks) and latches Three-stage trigger so you can decide to fire weapons with a tap or a pull.

If you are playing on Windows 10 or Xbox One, you can use an app for other customizations. For example, you can set any button to act like any other button, change the strength of the haptic feedback engines, or play with the sensitivity of the controller. You can even have a button (or, more reasonably, a palette) to take screenshots, control the video capture or act as a Shift key to let the buttons perform two functions. Different games will obviously require different adjustments, and the app lets you create as many profiles as you want. You can save three to the controller and switch between them at the touch of a button, or set it as default for standard controls.

Those worried about latency can use the included long USB cable for wired connection, and like the recent standard Xbox pads, the Elite 2 also has built-in Bluetooth. That means you can use it wirelessly with your PC, or even with your smartphone for Apple Arcade or the upcoming Project xCloud. Microsoft has also confirmed that it will be compatible with the new generation Xbox Xbox 2020, although it remains to be seen whether it has all of the same functionality as the system's native pad.

The handle tension can be adjusted to three levels using the included small screwdriver.

The most significant overall upgrade from Elite 2 over the original is probably in an area you don't expect: the charge. Not only does it have an internal rechargeable battery (although this is the industry standard, all previous official Xbox wireless pads have used AA), but it has the most good charging system thought I used it on a gamepad.

You can of course plug a USB-C cable directly into the device to charge. But there is also a small but heavy magnetic docking station included so you can leave it plugged into your console, put your cords away and drop the controller on top when it needs juice. Even more impressive, there is a USB-C pass-through built into the included travel case, with more magnets inside to secure the docking station. So you can leave the docking station and controller inside the case and plug in, perfect for recharging with a portable battery in your backpack when you're on the go.

The controller comes in a case, with a charging station and a range of sticks.

Microsoft says you can get "up to" 40 hours of play on a single charge, but I get a little less than that. A handy orange light appears on the controller face when you have a few hours of juice left, so you should never be taken by surprise.

The current standard Xbox controller, which was released in 2016 and improved over the OG with a 3.5mm headphone jack, better grips, and Bluetooth support, currently costs $ 90. Is the new Elite worth $ 160 more? It honestly depends on how you play and how much you plan to play in the next few years. At a minimum, the Elite is slightly stronger and more comfortable, putting the controller on a dock to charge is slightly less boring than having to go get new AAs, and find a custom layout that works for you. and your games will offer a slight efficiency bonus. But if you put dozens of hours of play per week, all of these slight improvements really add up.