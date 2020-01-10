Loading...

Microsoft and Sony are both preparing to launch next-generation video game consoles. It’s hard to believe we’re already pushing Xbox One and PlayStation 4 out of the door, but it’s time to prepare for the launch of the new platforms on vacation. However, if you own an Xbox One console, there is currently no need to remove it as Microsoft plans to support both the next generation console and the current generation since you don’t have exclusive Xbox Series X titles.

The comments came from Xbox Game Studio boss Matt Booty, who spoke to MCVUK. During this conversation, Matt Booty made the public aware that there is a way to support both this current generation and the upcoming console platform. This way, Microsoft’s first-party studios will not get Xbox Series X exclusivity for at least two years. Instead, all exclusive video game titles are available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles.

This is to ensure that even if you buy an Xbox One console now, you can enjoy new content from Microsoft by 2021. We’re sure this plays a role in Microsoft’s number of sales, but for the Xbox X series, it’s nice to know that Microsoft is keeping an eye on those who are either newcomers to Xbox One or seasoned owners. This may not apply to third-party video game title versions. So if you want to bring the latest video game titles to the market, a current generation console may be the best option.

After all, of course, we just have to wait and see what next-generation consoles bring to the table. As of now, both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 are to be launched this Christmas.

Source: MCVUK