Microsoft will never win search engine wars by forcing people to use Bing

Bing is known as the standard search engine for Windows and not much else. Microsoft’s solution? Forcibly install a Bing search extension in Chrome for Office 365 ProPlus users.

The company says this is designed for business and business users to find relevant workplace information directly from the browser’s address bar, but we all know that Microsoft is desperate to get more people using the search engine. It sounds harmless, but here’s why helping people use Bing in the long run doesn’t help.

Bing has a bad track record

Apart from marketing jargon, the idea that Microsoft has with this is simple. By forcing companies and companies with Office 365 Pro Plus to use Bing, the overall share and use of the search engine can increase. However, there is one problem. As it stands, Bing does not have a good track record and people may not want to use it at all, even if they are forced to do so.

A TechCrunch report in January 2019 showed that at some point Bing was delivering really problematic search results. The search engine offered users child pornography and other deviating content. An earlier report by How-To Geek in 2018 also revealed that Bing suggested racist images, particularly with regard to searches related to those of Islamic and Jewish religions. That publication also showed that Bing suggested a number of conspiracy theories when searching for figures such as former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Oh, and then there was the time when the first result for “Google Chrome” called for a malware site. Not a good appearance.

These problems have since been corrected, but are particularly shocking. How could a search engine have been so bad? And why would anyone take the trouble to use a search engine with such a bad reputation?

Bing still has problems that need to be addressed

Fast forward to today, Bing still has a few issues that need to be addressed, and where Microsoft needs to focus some extra attention, instead of forcing Bing down people’s throats. These include both search relevance and design – the two key areas of each search engine.

First of all there is a search relevance. In our tests, searching for digital trends on Google and Bing yields two different results. On Bing we look at some older Digital Trends articles, which were older stories from 4, 6 and 3 hours ago at the time of this writing. Compared to Google, articles are more relevant from a recent time frame.

Google is even smart enough to display the Digital Trends Twitter feed and to provide the searcher with more relevant information. Google also proposes some competitors to Digital Trends, such as CNET or The Verge, to help users find alternative news and information. There is even a topic page that we write about and information about our editor in chief, Jeremy Kaplan. None of this is on Bing.

Then there is the design of the search page. Google recently changed its design for the better. Compared to Bing, the user interface has website icons that are similar to what you get when you make a website “favorite.” Additional header is also added at the top of a result to help identify websites and to stop incorrect information. Google explained in a series of tweets that the changes are designed to help the user “better understand where information is coming from, easier to scan results and decide what to explore.”

The difference is considerable against Bing. Google is clearly more user-friendly than Bing and users can find relevant information faster. Microsoft has a lot to learn in this department.

Provide the basics

In short, Microsoft must redecorate Bing before it forces people to use it. The good news is that Microsoft recently proved that it is possible. The company recently re-launched its Microsoft Edge browser, which has received a lot of buzz and attention online. That’s all because Microsoft slowed down, solved the problems, and did well.

Similarly, Microsoft must take steps to better position Bing as a search engine for ordinary people. It must show us that Bing is a solid alternative to Google and not just a copy cat.

We have tried this with programs such as Microsoft Rewards, which reward users with “points” for searching on Bing, which can be exchanged for gift cards. Microsoft has even made tremendous progress in recent years with the Bing experience with a “collections” feature to collect, group, and store search results, and an election experience designed to help combat misinformation.

This is the kicker: Bing can be a great option for companies. When the main Bing is combined with Microsoft Search, you can log in with both business and personal accounts. You can use Bing to search work files and even people or websites set up by your organization. There is great potential there.

But until Microsoft gets to know the basics, forcing people to use Bing makes the problem worse.

The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Recommendations from the editors