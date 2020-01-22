Microsoft will forcefully install Bing Search Extension in Chrome for Office 365 ProPlus users

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft plans to forcefully install the “Microsoft Search in Bing” extension in Chrome browsers for some Office 365 ProPlus customers.

The Chrome extension is forcibly installed from Office 365 ProPlus version 2002, scheduled for release in February and a wider rollout in March.

The first to receive the extensions will be users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, the United Kingdom and the United States, but users in other countries will follow over time, Microsoft said.

All new Office 365 ProPlus installations and all Office 365 ProPlus v2002 updates install the aforementioned Chrome extension, effectively making Bing the default search engine in Chrome.

“By making Bing the default search engine, users in your Google Chrome organization can benefit from Microsoft Search, including access to relevant workplace information directly from the browser’s address bar,” Microsoft said in a support document about the company’s upcoming change last week published.

The only situation where the extension is not installed is if Bing is already the default search engine in Chrome.

Outrage among system administrators

The move has, for very obvious reasons, led to a considerable push back from system administrators, with a lot of negative feedback on both Reddit and GitHub [1, 2, 3, 4, 5].

Users understood why Microsoft installed the extension, but did not agree that Microsoft Chrome forced the default search engine to switch to Bing.

“This should really be optional,” said a user on Reddit. “I think they seriously underestimate the amount of help desk calls that this generates in an average organization [organization]. And that’s just one problem.”

Microsoft has anticipated part of the pushback. In the support document, Microsoft provides instructions on how Office 365 ProPlus customers can exclude the extension from being installed, either by using the Office Deployment Tool or by using a Group Policy.

In addition, the OS maker also provides instructions for removing the extension after it has been installed, if system administrators have forgotten to take countermeasures prior to deployment in February and March.