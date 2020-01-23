This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Microsoft has begun rolling out a Chrome extension that will force Microsoft Office 365 ProPlus customers to use Bing as a search engine, even if they have previously chosen to use Google. The update currently only applies to Office 365 ProPlus customers.

Here is Microsoft about the “benefits” of this step:

From version 2002 of Office 365 ProPlus, an extension for Microsoft Search in Bing is installed, making Bing the default search engine for the Google Chrome web browser. This extension is installed with new Office 365 ProPlus installations or when existing Office 365 ProPlus installations are updated. If Bing is already the default search engine, the extension is not installed.

By making Bing the default search engine, users in your organization with Google Chrome can take advantage of Microsoft Search, including access to relevant workplace information directly from the browser’s address bar. Microsoft Search is part of Microsoft 365 and is enabled by default for all Microsoft apps that support this. (emphasis added)

When I think of this kind of change, I always think of Google Plus. A few weeks ago I referred to a story written in The New Republic with the title “The death of the good internet was an inside job.” He places this death – the point where Google started using products more for his own benefit than for his users – on July 1, 2013, the day that Google killed Google Reader. I may have chosen an earlier date – the day that Google decided that it would display results from your personal Google Plus feed alongside your internet search results. At the time, Google Larry Page described the Search Plus Your World feature right now: “This is the path we are about to take – one uniform, ‘beautiful’ product for everything. If you don’t understand that, you probably have to work somewhere else. “

The reason I hated the SPYW function – and I hated it passionately – is because it demonstrated what I felt was a deliberate misunderstanding about how people search for information. When I search my PC, I search for the documents and files that I know I save on my PC. When I search the wider internet, I am looking for a completely different set of data. When I search on Facebook, I am looking for a third type of information. If I want to know what my cousin John said to Brenda, I look at FB. When I am looking for the historical development timeline of ARM microprocessors, I look online. The last thing I want is to dig through one “bucket” of data while actually searching for the other.

The controversy over YouTube / Google Plus user IDs is probably the problem that people remember from the entire disaster that was Google Plus, but the SPYW rollout was the first time I felt the company was knowingly making its keystone product worse in the name of generating income and involvement with your own social network.

Try to avoid errors from Google Plus

I give credit to Microsoft – they have tried to learn from the huge public errors of Google. After Google Glass led to an unfortunate sobriquet, Microsoft’s HoloLens had a very limited, business-oriented rollout. The use of AR to investigate 3D model models may not be related as immediately as sending a photo to a friend, but it turned out to be much less divided among the public.

This is how Google has integrated the results of services such as SPYW:

And here is Microsoft’s business effort to perform the same task:

This is … better, I think. It’s kind of scary to see this kind of information, but the goal is to limit it to business data and use cases, instead of sharing this kind of personal information with everyone you googles. At the same time, however, users tend to hate it when companies change their default browser without permission. And it doesn’t look like this is an optional company-level feature – you can reset your browser choice after the extension changes it, assuming you can do so, but you can’t prevent the change from being made in the first place.

This is how Microsoft describes this service:

Microsoft Search has access to files, SharePoint sites, OneDrive content, Teams and Yammer conversations and other shared data sources in your organization, as well as internet … Microsoft Search is enabled by default in Microsoft 365, so no initial installation is required. But you can improve the search experience for your users by adding content such as bookmarks, questions and answers, acronyms, construction sites, and floor plans.

In the same blog post instructions are also given to prevent this extension from being installed. Again, this is something that Microsoft is only deploying for ProPlus customers, but MS notes that you need to take action to prevent this update from being installed before it actually falls (early March 2020 is the target date).

End users seem to be completely against this change. None of the comments on the MS page or Office Deployment Insiders are positive. Whether it is Microsoft’s decision to install extensions without permission or what the company actually does, no one seems to like or want this change.

So much for the idea that MS was turning over some sort of new magazine when it came to advertising its products.

