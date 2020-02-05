Microsoft will bring new Xbox Game Pass titles to PC in February 2020

Microsoft has announced some exciting new games for its subscription-based program on its blog – Xbox Game Pass.

They announced new titles for both the Xbox console platform and the PC platform, and although they are similar titles, there are some differences. Xbox Game Pass was originally only available on the Xbox One console. However, Microsoft wanted to extend the successful program to the PC and it is a hit.

However, if you’re a PC member, the games are slightly different from those on Xbox One. This month’s titles include Final Fantasy 15, Death’s Gambit and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. These are great games for the subscription based program.

Learn more about the new games on the way to the Xbox Games Pass below:

Coming soon

to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Final Fantasy XV

The Final Fantasy series is on February 6 with Final Fantasy XV on the way to the Xbox Game Pass for PCs! The highly anticipated next part of the legendary series that defines storytelling and adventure in video games. Action-packed combat, innovative gameplay and impressive graphics that push the boundaries of modern hardware. Final Fantasy XV is an impressive story that takes the audience into the vivid imagination of a reality-based fantasy world.

Death’s Gambit ((Email protected))

The promise of immortality lies at the heart of Siradon in this challenging 2D action platformer with deep RPG elements. As the right hand of death, challenge the immortal keepers of the empire and endure the eternal struggle to purify their souls. But what reward does a faithful servant of death expect?

Wolfenstein: young blood

Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz disappeared after a mission in Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from her battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters Jess and Soph Blazkowicz are forced to act. Team up with a friend or play alone to unlock new skills, weapons and more, research and complete missions to complement your play style and customize your look in the most open Wolfenstein experience yet.

In related news, Microsoft announced the new Xbox Game Pass titles that will be launched in February 2020. More information about games on the Xbox Game Pass consoles can be found here!

For those who may not know, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a Netflix-style subscription service. Players pay a monthly fee to download and enjoy these video game titles.

While it was originally just an Xbox One subscription service, players can also use Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass on the PC platform. For just $ 9.99, players get a lot of content and know that more and more video game titles are being added to the service.

Are you excited about the new games announced for Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Microsoft