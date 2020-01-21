By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

(CNN) – Microsoft is committed to eliminating its carbon footprint by committing to becoming “carbon negative” over the next decade and investing $ 1 billion in developing clean technologies.

The technology giant said he will try to remove more carbon than it emits by 2030.

“While the world needs to reach net zero, those of us who can afford to move faster and further should do so,” said Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, in a statement.

The company plans to cut CO2 emissions – which is expected to be around 16 million tons this year – by more than half, both in-house and along the entire supply chain.

“We will fund this in part by expanding our internal carbon fee,” added Smith, referring to the $ 15 / tonne tax that all Microsoft businesses pay based on their emissions.

The fee, which was introduced in 2012 and almost doubled last year, extends to indirect emissions from activities such as manufacturing, business travel and the electricity that customers may use for their products.

Measures to reduce its direct emissions include buying enough renewable energy to offset 100% of its electricity consumption by 2025 and using electric vehicles at its global locations by 2030. A “Climate Innovation Fund” worth $ 1 billion will also be launched -Dollar set up to promote carbon reduction technologies.

By 2050, Microsoft said it would “remove all of the carbon the company has emitted, either directly or through electrical consumption, since it was founded in 1975”.

Microsoft’s promise comes from the fact that technology companies are under increasing pressure from shareholders and even their own employees to do more to combat the climate change threat.

Amazon announced last year that it would buy and use 100,000 electric vans by 2024 to reduce CO2 emissions to zero by 2040. The next day, Amazon employees launched a planned strike over the company’s perception of inaction against climate change. The group applauded Amazon’s climate promise at the time, but said it was still not enough.

Apple’s long-term goal is to manufacture all products exclusively from recycled or renewable raw materials. The iPhone maker said that all of its stores, data centers, and corporate offices are now powered by 100% clean energy. However, Apple has also pushed back some shareholders’ proposals on climate change.

Other big players are being asked by their employees to do more. In a letter to Google’s finance director, Ruth Porat, published in November and signed by more than 1,100 employees, employees called on the company to commit to zero emissions by 2030 and not to sign contracts that would allow fossil fuel extraction and recruitment financing think tanks, lobbyists or politicians who refuse to respond to climate change.

Google has been carbon neutral since 2007, thanks in part to compensation programs that buy carbon credits. The company’s latest environmental report says 1.2 million tons of carbon were emitted into the environment in 2018.

Smith acknowledged that it will “not be easy” for Microsoft to become carbon negative by 2030.

“This is a bold bet – a moon shot – for Microsoft,” he said. “And it will have to be a moon shot for the world.”

