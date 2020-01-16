Microsoft uses new, cell-linked, ARM-based Windows 10 PCs for the education market

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft plans to present new and updated Windows 10 PCs aimed at the education market at the Bett UK Education Conference next week. In addition to announcing a partnership with T-Mobile that will offer selected US school districts 4G LTE SIM coverage, Microsoft will also discuss the benefits of mobile Connected PCs for rural and disadvantaged areas.

The two brand new Connected PCs that are specially built and priced for the education market that Microsoft is adding to its education portfolio are both coming this summer. They are the JP.IK Turn T101, starting at $ 299 and the Positivo Wise N1212S, starting at $ 575. Both devices are ARM based, just like the other Windows 10 mobile devices in the Microsoft education portfolio – the Surface Pro X, Samsung Galaxy Book S, Maibenben Xioamai X228, Lenovo C630 Yoga, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 and Huawei Matebook E.

Microsoft also continues to push Intel-based Windows 10 PCs that do not have a mobile connection for the education market. Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo devices, some from $ 199, get updated processors, larger screens, pen garages, and new indicator lights to indicate if devices are charged and connected to the Internet.

Microsoft does not seem to be talking about the Surface Go tablet during this year’s Bett. Microsoft introduced the Intel-based Surface Go (with Windows 10 S) in the summer of 2018 and has not updated it since. There are rumors that the company could introduce a Surface Go 2 this year, possibly based on the ARM processor. (I have not heard this directly so far.)

Microsoft is also not talking about its upcoming Windows 10X operating system or Windows third-party PCs with 10X as potential competitors for Chromebooks. Microsoft and its OEM partners are expected to ship their first 10X foldable and dual-screen devices later this year. After that, Microsoft is expected to make 10X available on regular clamshell PCs. Windows 10X has a simpler user interface, making it more attractive on devices that are aimed at schools.

In addition to showing new devices from partners at Bett next week, Microsoft will show how teachers can use PowerPoint Live presentations for training; the Stream video service plus Flipgrid Camera for creating student and / or teacher videos; the newly released Edge browser; and OneNote Live Captions.