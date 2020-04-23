Microsoft Trademarks New Xbox Series X Symbol

Right now, Microsoft has trademarked a manufacturer new brand for their upcoming Xbox Sequence X console. Examine out the new logo down beneath:





Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X symbol is easy nevertheless slick. It gets the place throughout in a fashionable, nevertheless common way. Admittedly, Microsoft has been executing a strong task of keeping their admirer base in the loop with regular data about the forthcoming console.

The new symbol is coming together and that means we’re obtaining nearer to an in-depth reveal. With E3 out of the photograph this 12 months, both Sony and Microsoft are prepping to unveil their new consoles. Sony lately revealed the PS5’s controller which will be referred to as the DualSense. The new controller will faucet into contact sensibility, adding a new layer of immersion to the gaming encounter.

Microsoft commenced rolling out new information about the Xbox Series X in a collection of new movies including impressive loading occasions and seamless transitions throughout gaming periods. Xbox Collection X is Microsoft’s most formidable gaming console to day and it continues to amp up enjoyment in just the group.

What are your ideas on this new emblem? Enable us know in the reviews down underneath and be confident to keep ideal right here at Gameranx for the most current gaming news releasing.

Source: JUSTIA Emblems