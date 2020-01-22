Microsoft tests ads in Wordpad that you would actually like to see

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Since the launch of Windows 10, Microsoft has experimented with different ways to advertise its apps and capabilities. Most of these have been poorly received for some reason – many people basically don’t like it if you give yourself the opportunity to push advertisements to their desktops in new and exciting ways – but MS may have come up with an advertising concept that isn’t terrible idea.

In particular, it placed advertisements for the online version of Office in Wordpad.

Wordpad, in case you’ve never used it, is the standard word processor that Microsoft has provided for free with all versions of Windows since Windows 95. It cannot open documents created in Microsoft Word, lacks a spell check, thesaurus, page functions, footnotes and endnotes. It is even easier to show you what you can do:

If you don’t see a familiar icon on that ribbon, chances are that Wordpad cannot do what you want (although it can edit RTF documents with functions that it cannot create itself). Allegedly, Microsoft is testing some small user notifications that tell people that they can use the online version of Microsoft Office applications for free. For clarity’s sake, this is not the same as Office 365 – MS also has fully online versions of its applications that you can access through Outlook.com.

This is what the image actually looks like:

Frankly, I can’t say that I really like these ads. First of all, the Wordpad feature set is a fraction of what you want in a word processor. People like to complain about the endless bustle of modern applications, but a functional spell check is a core element in my opinion.

Even a quick look at the online version of Word shows a much more robust set of functions than Wordpad has ever offered. You can save your work locally in a .DOCX file or upload it to OneDrive. After I tested the online version of Word this afternoon, I would rather use it than Wordpad.

Finally, there is the fact that Microsoft places these ads where it actually makes sense to find them. If you try to use Wordpad, you are probably looking for a solution. Showing people that they can use a simplified version of Office for free by advertising in Wordpad is actually a smart move. This is where MS will most likely find its customers.

Microsoft has always had to deal with challenges when explaining new products and services. People tend to make things work the way they always have and resist learning new methods. It is difficult to communicate changes to a product as large as a modern operating system in a way that ordinary users can easily follow. I said earlier that I had no problem with the intrinsic idea of ​​Microsoft advertising products and services for Windows users, but that I objected to the way the company did this.

Embedding a small text message in a highly relevant application to let people know that they have a better free option available online is the right way to handle things like this. It is certainly preferable to scare people cynically over their browser choice, embed random ads in the Start menu, or reset the default settings of their application when upgrading. Anyone who gets stuck using Wordpad and doesn’t want to use Office in any form should investigate LibreOffice as an alternative product.

