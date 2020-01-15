Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Offer: Save $ 300 on Amazon

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Picture: Microsoft

By Haley HenschelMashable Shopping2020-01-15 16:20:58 UTC

TL; DR: The all-new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (256GB) is available on Amazon for only $ 999.99. It usually costs $ 1,299, so you save 23%.

With its fast processing speed and ultra-portable, lightweight design, the new Surface Laptop 3 from Microsoft was generally regarded as a direct competitor of the MacBook Air when it was released in October. But since this week, there’s something his Apple-made rival rarely sees: a huge discount.

Amazon is now offering a 23% discount on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 with 256 GB of storage space, and has lowered its retail price by almost $ 300 from $ 1,299 to just $ 999.99. For comparison: data on the camelcamelcamel.com price tracking page shows that the 256 GB MacBook Air has never received a discount of more than 15%. (Your train, Tim Cook.)

The Surface Laptop 3 was developed for multitasking and has a touchscreen display, a large glass trackpad and a keyboard with a travel of 1.3 mm between the keys. It also includes both USB-A and USB-C ports, as it is much easier to get things done when all of your devices work together.

The surface of the Surface Laptop 3 is rounded off by an impressive battery life: You can connect this bad boy up to 11.5 hours at a time. There’s also a standby tool that lets you extend the battery during the AFK phase, and a quick charge mode that gives you up to 80% performance in about an hour.

You can choose from three different keyboard styles if you use Amazon’s current range for the 256 GB Surface Laptop 3: Choose between an elegant metal finish in matt black or a hard-wearing Alcantara material in platinum or cobalt blue.

