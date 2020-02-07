Microsoft Surface Duo release date, price, specifications and latest rumors

The smartphone market gets busier every year as more technology companies compete for part of Apple’s lucrative iPhone pie. A notable absence, however, is Microsoft, which stopped the Lumia series and Windows Mobile and took a step back from the smartphone market – until now.

Although Microsoft refuses to officially call it a phone, here’s everything we know about the foldable two-screen device from Microsoft that works just like a mobile …

When was the Microsoft Surface Duo released?

Microsoft has announced that the Surface Duo will arrive in Holiday 2020 – which means that we expect a release around November December 2020.

This release window was announced when Microsoft officially unveiled the Duo at a Surface event in October 2019, taking the rare step of unveiling a new smartphone more than a year before selling it to the general public.

How much does the Microsoft Surface Duo cost?

Microsoft did not announce a price during the Surface event, but with two screens it is not cheap. Samsung sells the comparable Galaxy Fold with two screens for a stunning £ 1,900, and with a larger screen the Surface Duo may cost even more than that.

Since Microsoft seems to intend not to classify the Duo as a telephone, it may not even be available through a monthly contract through a mobile provider.

What can we expect from the Microsoft Surface Duo?

In short, the Surface Duo is a mix between a phone and a tablet, with two screens connected by a 360 ° hinge – so yes, it can be folded completely.

Interestingly, Microsoft unveiled the device a year before its release at the October 2019 Surface event, so this is a rare opportunity when we actually have some official information for a phone launch. However, there is still much that we do not know that will be based on speculation and rumor …

storage area

Storage is a feature that Microsoft has not covered. 128 GB nowadays seems to be the norm and would correspond to the basic memory capacity of the Surface Pro X – although Microsoft aims high-end and can go as high as 512 GB, just like their competitor Galaxy Fold.

Camera

The Surface Duo from Microsoft turned out to have only one camera at the top right of the screen, which becomes a very outdated practice in mobile phones (for comparison, the Galaxy Fold had six). If they, like Google, resist the trend of multiple cameras before them, we expect the single camera to have high end and considerable resolution – and various rumors and a patent application certainly point to this.

processor

Hooray – a feature that Microsoft has actually confirmed! The Surface Duo uses a fast Snapdragon 855.

5G power

Microsoft does not want to classify the Surface Duo as a telephone, but if it can make a call, it probably supports some data network. It is thought that all major smartphones launched this year support 5G – even the iPhone 12 – and the Snapdragon 855 chipset can work with 5G with the right modem.

The Surface Duo would stand out for 5G without reason – so it remains to be seen whether Microsoft will reject the data network, either to save costs or to fight the label of the mobile phone.

Screen size

Another confirmed function! The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch screens that, when folded out, can work as a 8.3-inch tablet.

connectivity

The Surface Duo has been confirmed to use a USB-C charger. It is currently unknown whether the device supports wireless charging.