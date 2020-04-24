Microsoft Surface Duo release date, price, details and latest rumors

The smartphone market is becoming more crowded year by year as more technology companies have started buying a slice of Apple’s lucrative iPhone pie. However, one notable shortcoming is Microsoft, which discontinued the Lumia series and Windows Mobile and withdrew from the smartphone market – so far.

Although Microsoft refuses to officially call it a phone, here’s everything we know about a Microsoft prefabricated dual-screen device that works similarly to a mobile …

When will the Microsoft Surface Duo be released?

Microsoft has announced that the Surface Duo will arrive in the holidays in 2020 – which means we should expect a release around or around November. December 2020.

This release window was announced when Microsoft unveiled the Duo at the official Surface event in October 2019, taking the rare step of unveiling a new smartphone more than a year before selling it to the general public.

How Much does a Microsoft Surface Duo Cost?

Microsoft didn’t reveal the price point at the Surface event – but it won’t be cheap with two screens. Similarly, Samsung is selling the dual-screen Galaxy Fold for an eye-catching £ 1,900, and with a larger screen, the Surface Duo could cost even more.

As Microsoft does not appear to intend to classify the Duo as a telephone, it may not even be available through a mobile operator under a monthly contract.

Latest Microsoft Surface offerings

Can’t wait for the Microsoft Surface Duo? We’ve rounded up some of the best Microsoft Surface offerings for February …

Surface Pro 7 – Microsoft

Microsoft itself sells Surface Pro 7 on Platinum with Intel Core i3, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of £ 797 storage.

Surface book 2 – curries

Currys has Surface Book 2 in silver with Intel Core i7, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage at 1499 pounds.

What can we expect from the Microsoft Surface Duo?

In short, the Surface Duo is a mix of a phone and a tablet with two screens connected by a 360 ° hinge – so yes, it can be flipped over.

(attach) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kU78s9ExFFA (/ attach)

Interestingly, Microsoft introduced the device a year before its release at the October 2019 Surface event, so it’s a rare case that we actually have official information before launching the phone. But we don’t know much yet, based on speculation and rumors …

Storage

Storage is a feature not covered by Microsoft. 128 GB seems to be the norm today and matches the basic memory capacity of the Surface Pro X – although Microsoft is targeting a high-end version and can go as high as 512 GB, similar to their competitor Galaxy Fold.

Camera

The Surface Duo presented by Microsoft seemed to have only one camera in the upper right corner, which is becoming a very outdated practice in mobile phones (compared to the Galaxy Fold’s six). If, like Google before them, they resisted the multi-camera trend, then we assume that a single camera is state-of-the-art and has significant resolution, as many rumors and patent applications suggest.

Processor

Cheers – a feature that Microsoft has actually confirmed! The Surface Duo uses the fast Snapdragon 855.

5G capability

Microsoft wants the Surface Duo not to be classified as a phone, but if it can make phone calls, it’s likely to support some kind of data network. It is believed that all major smartphones coming to market this year will support 5G – even the iPhone 12 – and the Snapdragon 855 chipset will be able to work with the right modem with 5G.

The Surface Duo stands out without 5G for all the wrong reasons – so it remains to be seen whether Microsoft will abandon the data network, either to cut costs or to fight the mobile phone label.

Screen size

Another confirmed feature! The Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch screens that can function as an 8.3-inch tablet when folded.

Connectivity

The Surface Duo uses a USB-C charger. It is not known at this time whether your device supports wireless charging.