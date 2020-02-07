Microsoft Surface Duo discovered in a wild, forward-facing flash

Last year, Microsoft shocked the tech community with the incredibly early unveiling of the Surface Duo, a foldable, two-screen Android phone. Four months after this original demo, the Surface Duo reappeared with an apparently new flashlight for the front camera (no pun intended).

The Microsoft Surface Duo is closer to the LG V50 ThinQ with its dual-screen connection than what could be called a “traditional” folding phone with a bendable screen. The phone uses two full screens separated by a hinge.

Microsoft is outrageously marketing the Surface Duo to those who want to work more productively on their cell phones, but one consequence is that the foldable device does not have a rear camera. Instead, the forward-facing camera is expected to perform a dual function as a main gunner when the phone is turned over.

Last night, Windows Central employees got a fresh look at the Surface Duo that was spotted in the hands of a fellow traveler on public transportation. We can assume that Microsoft has already started having some of its employees test the Surface Duo to ensure that it will be available later this year – supposedly on time for “holiday 2020”.

In the top left of the new picture, we see an apparently front-facing camera flash module that was definitely not seen on the Surface Duo models that Microsoft demonstrated in October. To some extent, this shows that Microsoft is committed to ensuring that the camera can be used at least when you don’t have another imaging device on hand. At the same time, this could lead to unexpectedly high-quality selfies from the upcoming foldable camera, similar to the foldable rear view camera of the Galaxy A80.

9to5Googles take

I can only imagine how often people temporarily blind themselves if they accidentally turn on the flashlight on the front of the Android Quick Settings menu.

More information about foldables:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWOQi1bJPA4 (/ embed)