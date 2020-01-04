Microsoft Stealth launches Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Game Pass

Loading...

Grand Theft Auto V, possibly one of the best received and known video games of all time, came abruptly to Xbox Game Pass.

Watch the ad below, in which one of the playable characters, Michael sits in his living room to discover the exciting news.

Yes, you heard that correct news. For some reason, Microsoft launched critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto V on its Xbox Game Pass service. With an active subscription, Xbox Game Pass offers members an instant library of acclaimed titles ranging from third parties to exclusive. With the incorporation of Grand Theft Auto V, the entire subscription is almost valid. Whether online or history, players have tons of content to sink their teeth.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is on its way without real concrete facts about the title. However, we are pretty sure that it will break the barriers. The excitement is in the clouds and players can't wait to hear more about the title.

Grand Theft Auto V is now available through Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service.