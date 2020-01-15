Microsoft starts phased implementation of Edge based on Chromium: what to expect

Credit: Microsoft

Starting today, January 15, Microsoft will start the planned roll-out of its Chromium-based Edge browser. As indicated earlier, the introduction of the new Edge (or ‘Chredge’, as some of us have nicknamed it) will take place in a phased manner starting today and in the coming months.

Today, Microsoft is making the first release of the stable channel (Edge 79) of the new Edge only available to consumers, educational institutions, and business users. Users of Windows 7, Windows 8.X, Windows 10 and macOS can now download it manually from https://www.microsoft.com/edge. Chredge is immediately available in 90 languages. (Microsoft has also adapted its Edge browsers on iOS and Android to the logo / brand of the new Edge, but these mobile Edge variants are already available in the final form and independent of the new desktop Edge browser that is being released today. )

On Windows 8.X and 10, Microsoft hides the old “older” Edge browser and it looks like the new Edge is replacing it. Microsoft says that favorites, passwords, form-fill information and basic settings are transferred to the new Microsoft Edge without users having to do anything proactively. And for users who have set other non-Microsoft browsers as default, nothing changes; those browsers remain the default settings of users.

Microsoft’s next step in Chredge’s migration – probably somewhere in six to eight weeks from now, I hear – will be to roll out the new browser using Windows Update. The first group to receive the new Edge is a subset of Insider testers that are in the Release Preview Ring. Microsoft then gradually expands this group to Home and Pro users who are not in a directory, starting with those running Windows on PCs that Microsoft believes are likely to have a “good experience,” officials said.

What about business and educational customers? Microsoft advises administrators who want to test it in their business environment to download the offline deployment package and associated tools that are available from today. Microsoft will also not later automatically include the new Edge in commercially available Windows images until later this year.

It sounds from Microsoft’s blog post today that the company is not automatically updating business and educational customers to the new Edge – at least not quickly. The exact wording:

“Organizations have full control over when the new Microsoft Edge is deployed on their managed devices. Managed devices are not automatically updated to the new Microsoft Edge. In addition to managed devices, Enterprise, Education, and Workstation Pro Edition devices will not currently updated automatically. ”

I think the qualification ‘currently’ can only speak legally here, given that Microsoft is now describing the Edge blocker toolkit.

In December, Microsoft made a blocker available for those who do not want the new Edge to be automatically downloaded to users’ PCs. Last week, Microsoft officials updated the guidelines for who this toolkit is:

“The Blocker Toolkit is intended for organizations that want to block automatic delivery of Microsoft Edge (based on Chromium) on devices with Windows 10 version 1803 and newer that run the Home or Pro Edition of Windows. All other versions and editions of Windows are excluded “Automatic updates. Windows 10 Home or Pro Edition devices connected to an Active Directory or Azure Active Directory domain are managed by MDM or managed by WSUS or WUfB are also excluded from this automatic update.”

Microsoft is not going to use the Microsoft Store to deliver updates to new Edge users. Officials say that the browser is updated independently every six weeks. The first major update of today’s release, Microsoft Edge 80, is expected to be rolled out to the stable channel in early February.

For those who still use Windows 7, although Microsoft no longer supports the operating system for free, Microsoft will continue to make the new Edge available for some time. Officials don’t say how long, but Google recently said it would support Chrome on Windows 7 until July 2021, so it’s a good guess that the new Edge will be available on Windows 7 for at least as long.

Microsoft is also working on bringing the new Edge to ARM64 and Linux. The release of today’s stable channel is not yet available for these platforms.