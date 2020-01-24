This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Microsoft is showing ideas for its upcoming two-screen devices that will run Windows 10X. Normally we don’t talk much about things like the design UI at ET, but a look into recent history shows how important this can be. One reason why Android didn’t have much market share in tablets compared to Apple is that Google did very little to encourage app developers to support larger screens. Chrome OS has had similar problems.

Microsoft hopes to prevent this problem by giving developers examples of how they can take advantage of a two-screen device.

There are some interesting options for data display here. The panel can be canvas (one image across the entire panel) or display a portion of text that is highlighted on one panel on the other. Content can be displayed in a two-page book layout, a “dual view” where two applications are next to each other, or an accompanying panel where the right panel displays buried options while the left panel focuses on content.

Microsoft’s new “Introduction to Two-Screen Devices” discusses these concepts, how two-screen devices differ from individual screens, and which types of design principles work best on the devices that are expected to come on the market. There are also some standards and ideas for the Surface Duo – the two-screen Android device that Microsoft is bringing to market. The document is usually aimed at developers, but it is written in a friendly language and provides an overview of what products Microsoft thinks developers should create, along with tips for supporting multiple tablet orientations and keeping the user interface usable.

For those who are concerned about app elements across the board, Microsoft focuses specifically on this:

An app can also appear on both screens, also called spanned layout. By default, the app works as if it is displayed on a larger screen. You can adapt your existing app layouts to the seam between the two screens, or you can go further and design your app with layout controls that are specially made to take full advantage of two-screen devices.

To be honest, I am still doubtful whether folding screens will prove to be truly lasting power. I think a lot depends on how much they cost and how robust they can be compared to more traditional screens. The launch of the Galaxy Fold did not really impress everyone, but Motorola gets the chance to prove that they can do better within a few weeks.

I am genuinely curious what readers think about this – are folding screens useful on laptops and tablets, or are they more of a whim?

