Microsoft sees the “real” competition in Google Stadia

Microsoft’s Xbox has long been one of the dominant gaming platforms, but times are changing and the focus is shifting to cloud-based platforms. Just a few months until the next Xbox launches, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has stated that he sees Google Stadia and Amazon as the company’s “main competition”.

In an interview with Protocol (via Neowin), Phil Spencer made it clear that cloud streaming will be hugely important for the future of gaming. Spencer even went so far as to claim that Microsoft sees platforms like Google Stadia as the real competition for Xbox and rejects traditional console manufacturers like Sony and Nintendo.

Spencer says this because Sony and Nintendo have frankly shown little interest in streaming and lack the resources to get into this game easily. Google and Amazon, on the other hand, compete directly with Microsoft in this area. Just like Microsoft has invested heavily in its Azure cloud service over the years, Google and Amazon have invested in theirs and it gives both companies the opportunity to assert themselves in the area of ​​game streaming.

When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a lot of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors for the future (…). That shouldn’t disregard Nintendo and Sony, but traditional game companies have gotten a bit out of position. I think you could try recreating Azure, but we’ve invested tens of billions of dollars in cloud over the years.

In addition, Spencer said Microsoft is open to working with Sony and Nintendo on “Format Wars,” while “Amazon and Google are focused on getting 7 billion people around the world to play.”

The same log piece quotes Google’s Phil Harrison regarding Stadia Base, the free tier of service that Harrison says is “the big strategic difference” for the platform.

