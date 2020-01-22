Microsoft saw test ads embedded in WordPad - Software - News

An update for a non-Windows app has been introduced alongside Windows 95, but some may not like it. When is the last time the WordPad reduced word processor was updated and you noticed the change? If current Microsoft tests are a sign of things to come, some users will be convinced that it will be modified as a different advertising platform in Windows 10.

In recent years, Microsoft has put advertisements in different parts of Windows and delivered accessory programs. It has tested that sponsored apps are installed in your Start menu, or advertised apps in your Start menu, on the side of where Skype ads have appeared in banner and conversation forms, and more recently in the Mail and Calendar apps ads inserted.

The WordPad ads were noticed by Windows researcher Rafael Rivera, who showed six ad variations on his Twitter feed. New code in WordPad appears to inject a yellow-highlighted text ad bar between the control ribbon and rulers above the page. You can see all six examples detected so far in the image below – click to zoom in. After the textual call to action you will see a button to press to visit the advertiser and on the far right of the light yellow advertising strip there is a closing box. I’m not sure if that action removes the ad section or changes the ad, or that closing the ad strip is a permanent choice (probably not).

click to enlarge

Some people may not mind the “ads” from WordPad. On the plus side – they are small and text-based ads, they seem to be limited to informing users about free Microsoft services, and the online Office web apps are indeed more fully equipped than a free offline app such as WordPad. On the negative side – people hate intrusions in their core operating system and apps, and it’s the thin end of the wedge.

It is currently unknown when / whether this app update will bring these ads to the masses or how often the banners or the reach of the ads will be (third-party product ads?) – if they are implemented.