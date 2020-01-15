Microsoft restart Edge browser on Windows, macOS

Microsoft Edge, the web browser that replaced Internet Explorer with the release of Windows 10, has undergone a dramatic overhaul last year to be rebuilt to the same Chromium source code on which Google Chrome is based. Today, the new version of Microsoft Edge, based on Google’s Chromium, has been officially launched on Windows and macOS.

At the end of 2018, Microsoft confirmed rumors that the company was rebuilding its Edge browser on Chromium, the open source basis for Google Chrome. At the time, the reason was given that Edge could offer “improved compatibility” via the existing EdgeHTML browser engine. The announcement brought Microsoft Edge into competition with other Chromium-based browsers such as Vivaldi and Brave.

After more than a year of development work and public beta testing, Microsoft formally launches the new Microsoft Edge based on Chromium through The Verge. Although Microsoft Edge in its original form was originally exclusive to Windows 10, rebuilding on Chromium contributed to opening the browser on more platforms. Today you can download Microsoft Edge for macOS and all current versions of Windows.

Even a version for Windows 7 is available, despite the fact that Windows 7 reached End of Life earlier this week. This is undoubtedly due to Google’s dedication to supporting Google Chrome on Windows 7 until July 2021.

These additional desktop platforms follow the work that has already been done to bring Microsoft Edge to Android and iOS. On those platforms Edge uses the desired / required browser engine of the platform with a layer of additional Microsoft functions such as synchronization.

If for whatever reason you are a fan of Chrome but not of Google, Microsoft Edge might be the browser for you. The two browsers have a lot in common, including the ability to synchronize your browsing history and more between devices. An important difference is that you trust Microsoft with that information instead of Google.

The similarities go even deeper than that, with the new Microsoft Edge that can use almost all the same extensions that Google Chrome can use. Unfortunately, this also means that Microsoft Edge is affected by the upcoming controversial changes in how Chrome extensions can and cannot work, collectively known as Manifest V3.

Edge distinguishes itself from Chrome in its built-in tracking protection tools that help you maintain privacy as standard and useful features such as Collections that allow you to conveniently organize images and pages from the Internet.

Starting today, Edge is an optional program that you can choose to download and install, just like any other alternative browser such as Chrome or Firefox. What gives the new Microsoft browser some braking power is when the new Edge becomes the standard built-in browser for Windows 10.

Verge notes that OEMs have already received the new Edge, which means that new Windows 10 devices must appear with Edge pre-installed. By giving users a competent platform-independent browser out of the box, there is a chance that people will no longer feel the need to install Chrome immediately, for fun.

In addition, Microsoft will slowly push this new version of Edge to Windows 10 users via Windows Update in the coming months. This rollout takes place gradually, until a full, wider release takes place in the summer.

