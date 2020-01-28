This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Microsoft has developed a new browser based on Chromium last year. It has just released the new Chromium Edge this month, but it is already giving back to the open source project. Eagle-eyed users have seen a comment thread in Chromium Gerrit that indicates that Microsoft’s custom tab management functions become part of Chromium itself.

Since the launch of Windows 10, Microsoft has pushed Edge as the best browser for Windows. It claimed that users would enjoy much better battery life and privacy with the Microsoft browser, but the arguments fell flat. At the end of 2018, Microsoft confirmed that it would leave the modified EdgeHTML engine and switch to a Chromium base. However, the recently released version of Edge is not just a Chrome clone – it has custom features built on top of the open source code, including improved tab management. Microsoft does not have to add such things to Chromium, but it seems that this is happening anyway.

The Chromium Gerrit follows various software changes throughout the project, including one with the name “Send single / multiple tabs to an existing window.” There, a Chromium employee replied to a Microsoft developer and said, “If you’re still interested in streamlining this from Edge, we’ll gladly accept it.” The Microsoft developer confirmed the problem and took responsibility for the problem. The developers had this conversation in mid-January and Microsoft followed a code commit last week at the end of October.

Anyone using the Canarian build of Edge will already see the first hints of this change live. Microsoft has implemented an option to move tabs from one window to another that is already open. All you have to do is right click and choose the destination. Chromium already supports the selection of multiple tabs and the problem requires the ability to send multiple tabs in the same way. With Microsoft set to add this functionality to Chromium, we could see it coming somewhere in the Google version of Chrome.

Microsoft has made more than 1,000 small commitments to the Chromium project last year, but this is the first major user-focused change. Google does not necessarily use everything that is added to Chromium in Chrome, but this seems like a handy feature. Hopefully it will be shown in the Canary and Dev channels of Chrome in the next few versions. Realistically, you will probably see the new tab management features in the stable version later in 2020 if Google decides to take over.

