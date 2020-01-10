Microsoft plans to gradually abolish the Windows 10 Store for Business

Loading...

Credit: ZDNet

Microsoft keeps trying to clear up its mess in the digital app store. The last planned move, according to my contacts: get rid of the Microsoft Store for Business and Microsoft Store for Education.

The Microsoft Store, originally known as the Windows Store, is Microsoft’s online app store built into Windows 10. In 2015, Microsoft began testing a number of associated digital stores: the Microsoft Store for Business and the Microsoft Store for Education. . The Store for Business and Store for Education are designed for administrators who want to make applications available to their users outside of the normal Windows Store channel in Windows 10. Allows administrators to make Store apps available to their users for volume acquisition and distribution, such as and offer a way for custom distribution within a certain organization

As Microsoft officials acknowledged last year, Microsoft’s original plan to try and convince developers to create Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps that can only be updated and distributed through the Microsoft Store failed. Many developers did not see Windows – whose growth is slowing down – as a platform for which it would be worth the time and effort to write new UWP apps and / or modify their existing Win32 apps.

Microsoft’s vice-president of the Windows developer platform Kevin Gallo told me last spring that Microsoft’s current positioning is that Windows 10 apps don’t have to be in the Store alone.

“The store is all about commerce. It’s a different distribution channel,” but not the only way Windows 10 users can get apps, Gallo said last spring.

To date, Microsoft has not said anything publicly about what will happen to one of its digital app stores. But private individuals from different teams within the company have tried to come up with a coordinated strategy, I have heard.

That strategy does not require Microsoft to drop the web version of the Microsoft Store. I’m not sure what will happen to the Microsoft Store client that is now built into Windows 10; my contacts say that the future is ‘uncertain’ at the moment.

It sounds like the team that owns the digital stores has decided that the Store for Business and Store for Education will definitely be abolished. I have heard that the end of the current fiscal year, which means June 30, 2020, is currently the planned depreciation period, although I am not sure whether the intended date is for informing customers or the date for actually learning the Store for Business / Shop for education. (My guess is that Microsoft will notify business and education users more than a few months in advance.)

Gallo told me last spring that Microsoft was considering ways to let users know that Windows apps were recommended and trusted by Microsoft. My contacts say that Microsoft is still focused on coming up with ways that users can trust, discover and download signed apps without necessarily being in the Store. I do not know if Microsoft intends to have such a service (s) before the Store for Business and Store for Education are closed.

I asked Microsoft to comment on all of this and was told by a spokesperson that the company “had nothing to share.”

I believe that quite a few business customers use the Microsoft Store for Business. Some just use it to remove the in-box apps that come as part of Windows 10 by adding these apps to the Microsoft Store for Business, syncing them with Intune, and then instructing Intune to remove them. There is also a “Private Store” feature that is part of the Store for Business and Store for Education. But I don’t think many people use this because many business users don’t need UWP apps or are worried, and because the current functionality of the Private Store is quite limited.

Microsoft seems to have added no new features or functionality to the Store for Business since 2018, at least based on what I see in the Microsoft Store for Business and Education documentation.