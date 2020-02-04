Microsoft Outlook brings long-awaited multitasking functions to the iPad

Microsoft today released an update for the Outlook app for iOS that fully supports iPad multitasking features like Split View and Slide Over. This happened after the company promised to add these new features last year.

With Split View on iPad, Outlook users can open it alongside other apps so they can read email while browsing the web, reply to messages, and more. There is also slide over support that allows you to quickly open Outlook from another full screen application. Users can even open multiple windows on iPadOS at the same time.

There is also now drag-and-drop support for iPad users. With drag and drop, users can drag files from other apps into Outlook, e.g. B. Photos and documents.

Multitasking like a pro with Outlook, now optimized for Split View on the iPad. Open your emails and your calendar side by side or drag and drop text into a message with your fingertip!

You can download Outlook for iOS and iPadOS free of charge from the App Store. While iOS 12 or higher is required for the app, some multitasking features are only available for iPadOS 13.

