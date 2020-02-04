Microsoft outlines its updated Dynamics 365 Human Resources roadmap

Credit: Microsoft

As officials said to do back in December, Microsoft is renewing its Dynamics 65 Human Resources portfolio. It is retiring and modifying some of the existing Dynamics 365 HR products and indicating data when it will add new services to its offer between now and the fall of 2020.

On February 4, Microsoft officials provided an overview of some of the new HR features that are on display today and beyond that are considered part of the release of Dynamics 365 Wave 1 2020. Among these features: Improved plan configuration ; more flexible and configurable management; more suitability of setting options; and the ability to set up flex credit programs.

The more comprehensive updated roadmap (available on the Microsoft Docs site) also mentions the ability to access and maintain HR data in the Common Data Service as a new feature that could be widely available in September 2020.

In December, Microsoft officials stated that the company had decided to drop its Dynamics 365 Talent Attract and Talent Onboard apps on February 1, 2022. Microsoft has advised customers to switch to LinkedIn Talent Hub instead. At the same time, officials said the company would repackage some of its “core” human resources capabilities in Dynamics 365 Talent and release it as early as February 2020 as Dynamics 365 Human Resources. Officials said that some of the new Dynamics 365 HR capabilities are being rolled out this year and are based on rights to solutions from FourVision and Elevate HR that Microsoft acquired last year.

Microsoft made Dynamics 365 Talent, the first human capital management (HCM) offering, available in July 2017. At the time, it included integration with LinkedIn Recruiter.

Microsoft offers two Dynamics 365 packages: a self-service option of $ 4 per user per month; and $ 120 per user per month for the “complete” set of HR applications.

On January 27, Microsoft took a look at other Wave 1 2020 updates for the rest of its Dynamics 365 setup.