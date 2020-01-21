Microsoft makes performance and speed optimizations for ONNX machine-learning runtime available to developers

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is open source and integrates a number of updates that it has made to deep-learning models that are used for processing in natural language. On January 21, the company announced that it would make these optimizations available to developers by integrating them into the ONNX Runtime.

Microsoft and Facebook announced the ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) format in 2017, in the name of developers to move in-depth learning models between different AI frameworks. Microsoft open sourced the ONNX Runtime, the inference engine for models in the ONNX format, in 2018.

The new ONNX optimisations come from the work that the Bing team has done around BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers). BERT is different from previous deep neural network architectures that process words separately. BERT uses a model type called transformers instead.

Microsoft managers have said that deep learning is widely used in the Bing search stack to perform some of its “intelligent” functions. Natural language models are used to improve Bing’s understanding of search intent and related web pages.

Microsoft employees say that determining BERT on a large scale can be extremely expensive and sometimes not possible due to strict latency restrictions. But in November, the Bing team announced it had delivered “its biggest improvement in search experience” using Azure graphics processing units (GPUs). (Google has also used BERT to make great progress in its own search work.)

Microsoft Bing and ONNX Runtime team have worked together to build the fastest, cheapest, and easiest way to run large transformer networks into production. Microsoft officials say the resulting technology offers more than ten times improvements in latency and more than 800 times improvements in transit.

Microsoft will include these updates in the ONNX Runtime. Officials say that developers can use the updated ONNX Runtime on any cloud or on buildings with a choice of CPU or GPU.

Microsoft is increasingly using the ONNX Runtime to use advanced AI models for the company’s various products and services, including Bing, Office, Azure computer vision and more. Many of Microsoft’s Project Turing’s in-depth learning models – machine reading comprehension for the semantic search part of Microsoft Search – also work on the ONNX runtime.