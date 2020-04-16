Microsoft launches preview of Windows 10 2004 release ahead of May launch for major users

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rolling out its Windows 10 20H1 / 2004 Feature Update in today’s Preview Release Ring, April 16. This feature update, which Microsoft will also call an May 2020 update, is finally approaching the end of testing. My contacts say that next month it will be when Microsoft starts rolling out this update to major users.

Microsoft has basically added features to the release of Windows 10 2004 since the end of last year. Since then, it has been making fixes and improvements to this feature update in the form of new test builds and cumulative updates.

In a blog post today, Microsoft officials said that 19041.207 (KB4550936) will be built, which will be the release preview build. Microsoft officials said that the update on 20H1 / May 2020, will be automatically sent only to a subset of preview preview launchers. Anyone else who wants it immediately can manually search for and install the updates.

Officials warned that anyone using Windows Mixed Reality might want to avoid installing the update because it may not work properly without a fix. (Microsoft forecasts a correction will be released in early May.)

Microsoft officials do not release a calendar today for when and how they plan to launch the final version of Windows 10 2004 / May 2020 Update. (I asked.) However, my sources say that the current signup plan (if no major issues are encountered during the launch preview test), looks like:

Launch in OEM / RTM : April 28, 2020

: April 28, 2020 Developer availability : April 28, 2020

: April 28, 2020 General availability: May 12, 2020

The following is a list of some of the most prominent features accessed in the Windows 10 2004 / May 2020 update.

Given the current global health crisis, it’s not too surprising that 20H1’s release comes slightly later than expected. In November 2019, officials said that Microsoft had decided to designate the 20H1 feature update to be “2004” / the April update. As a custom, Microsoft uses the most recent month of the most recent creation (RTM) month as the naming scheme. In the past, Microsoft has selected “03” as a marker for Spring Feature Update releases. But to avoid confusion with Windows Server 2003, Microsoft decides to go with 2004, not 2003, to refer to 20H1, officials said.

Microsoft has been testing new features and updates with its fast ring testers that may or may not be included in the Windows 10 / 20H2 / “Manganese” version. Officers have not said whether 20H2 will be a minor / cumulative update type upgrade to 20H1 – the way 1909 was to 1903 – but my contacts said that it is currently the team’s intent.