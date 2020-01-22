Microsoft launches its first cloud region in Israel in 2021

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft plans to open its first cloud region in Israel next year, company officials said on January 22. That brings the total of Microsoft cloud regions announced to 56 in 21 countries.

Microsoft plans to make Azure available in the Israel region from 2021 with Office 365 to follow. Officials said the new region will allow customers to “adhere to the data storage requirements to store data in Israel.”

Microsoft opened its first local site in Israel in 1989. It established its Israeli R&D center, which was its first R&D center outside the US in 1991. Microsoft will also launch its new Israel campus in 2020.

Microsoft announced plans last month to open a cloud region in Qatar, where Azure is scheduled to come online in 2021, followed by Office 365 and Dynamics 365.

It seems to be a week for the major cloud suppliers to discuss their expansion plans. AWS said this week that AWS Outposts hybrid service is available in seven new regions.

In other campus-related news, Microsoft will open an office in Berkeley, California at the end of January. The new office will be home to the Semantic Machines and Bonsai AI teams that MS has taken over. Microsoft bought AI Semantic Machines startup in 2018 and Bonsai machine learning startup in 2018.