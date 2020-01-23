Microsoft is starting to roll out developer tools for its two-screen Surface Duo Android phone

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is starting to make tools available to developers for two-screen mobile devices. Today, January 22, it rolls out a preview of the software development kit (SDK) for the Microsoft Surface Duo Android phone with two screens. And it makes new web standard proposals available for development for both the Duo and the Windows 10X-based Surface Neo.

“In the coming weeks,” Microsoft will also make a preview SDK for Windows available for two-screen devices, which means Windows 10X, according to its blog post announcing the new development programs. This is through standard Insider builds, officials said.

Microsoft’s goal is to deliver the dual-screen Hyper-V emulator for Windows 10X dual-screen devices on February 11, along with new interfaces for dual-screen support, documentation, and code samples. This SDK contains native Windows APIs, along with the emulator that supports both Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and Win32 apps.

The immediately available preview SDK for the Duo contains access to documentation and examples for best practices, UX design information and more. It contains native Java programming interfaces for dual-screen Duo development and an Android emulator with an example of the Surface Duo image.

To use the Duo preview SDK, developers need Android Studio and Android Emulator. For the 10X SDK, users need a recent Windows 10 Insider preview build of 64-bit Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise or Education on a 4-core designed with Hyper-V enabled. Microsoft is also doing more work on its new Edge browser so that it supports dual-screen 10X and Android devices.

Microsoft is organizing a virtual event, Microsoft 365 Developer Day: February 11 from 11:30 am ET, where officials will focus on dual-screen experiences (including SDKs, emulators, languages ​​and tools).