Bleeding Edge is the next Ninja Theory game scheduled for release on March 24, 2020

So far, the Xbox One has known a struggling generation. Not only has it lagged behind sales of Sony’s PS4, but its lineup of games for part one continues to be overshadowed by Sony’s high-level launches such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, etc.

But one thing Microsoft has understood this generation so far is its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which continues to grow.

What makes Xbox Game Pass better than Sony’s PS Now subscription service is that users are allowed to download games to their system rather than stream them, which makes the experience so much better. In addition, there is no limit to the number of games that you can download in a monthly subscription of $ 9.99.

Microsoft’s dedication to bringing a plethora of games, whether owned or not, and creating this incredibly distinct and diverse collection of games deserves praise.

With its latest first-party acquisitions such as Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games and Obsidian Entertainment, Microsoft is looking to consolidate its Xbox Game Pass service.

Grounded is an upcoming cooperative survival game from Obsidian Entertaintment.

Ninja Theory and Obsidian Entertainment are currently working on two titles. One of a large AAA scale, thanks to the financial support they now have in the form of Microsoft, but the other a relatively smaller game which are respectively Bleeding Edge and Grounded.

Many may wonder why Microsoft lets these studios create games so small when they are talented enough to develop a semblance of titles to those of the first range of Sony. But there is more than it seems.

In an interview for gamesindustry.biz, Microsoft studio chief Matt Booty explained their vision for their recent first game acquisitions and how it would benefit the Xbox Game Pass in the long run.

“We have an interest in studios that meet this criterion of 50 to 100 people, who create games on a rate of two to three years, and who have content which, in our opinion, will interest our subscribers to the Game Pass.”

Games like Bleeding Edge, Grounded or the next episodic adventure series from Dontnod – Tell me why all of them seek to be beautiful, innovative and fun experiences. Most importantly, they are all very different and attract a different kind of audience. In short, there’s something for everyone.

But these little games, even if they can offer a rewarding experience, do not end up being felt in terms of sales and income unlike these AAA experiences.

What Microsoft is doing is allowing these unique experiences to flourish via the Xbox Game Pass and allowing more players to play these titles, who otherwise would have been reluctant to try them.

Tell me why the next game from Life is Strange is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft knows their AAA exclusives like Halo Infinite, Hellblade 2, the unannounced AAA action RPG from Playground Games, and the sequel to The Outer Worlds (can we speculate right?) Will sell very well given their nature. But other smaller titles need the Xbox Game Pass as a medium to reach a wider audience.

Matt Booty also mentioned that these little titles improve the quality and originality of the Xbox Game Pass. It cannot be said that this game pass is becoming more and more important, as the video games of Netflix and Microsoft seem determined to do so.

The Xbox Game Pass is now also available on PC and plans to offer it also on their “rival” platforms. It’s safe to assume that the Xbox Game Pass is fast becoming a revolutionary model in the gaming industry, even more so with its recent first-party acquisitions as well as the continuous addition of new third-party games.

What do you think about this? Is the Xbox Game Pass becoming more and more important thanks to these smaller and relatively frequent versions or should Microsoft rather consider developing more proprietary AAA games to compete with Sony? Let us know in the comments below.