Microsoft is reviewing its roadmap for Surface Hub 2 conference systems

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is again shifting its Surface Hub 2 route map. The latest change, which Microsoft started communicating with partners at the end of January 2020, could lead to Surface Hub 2X being postponed until after 2020 or perhaps completely removed from the roadmap.

At the end of last week, Petri.com reported that Microsoft had delayed considerably or may have decided not to ship its Surface Hub 2X model at all. On 1 February, Microsoft Sleuth Walking Cat posted clips from a recent webinar of Microsoft partners who confirmed that change of route map.

In the fall of 2018, Microsoft officials said they would surprise the delivery of the Surface Hub 2 conference system. At that time, officials – who claimed customer demand – said they would provide a Surface Hub 2S version in Surface 2019 that would not provide tile work and display rotation. Those features would come later as part of a newer Surface Hub 2X model, and would also be available to 2S users via a paid “cartridge” / module upgrade, Microsoft execs said.

Microsoft started shipping the 50-inch model of Surface Hub 2S in June 2019, with a starting price of $ 9,000.

Microsoft is still planning to send its promised 85-inch Surface Hub 2S conference system in calendar 2020. It is also still planning to send the separate Surface Hub display (without a built-in computer) that it announced a year ago, according to webinar information from The Cat.

Microsoft also plans to deliver the promised IT management, integration, and deployment capabilities that, according to officials, would arrive later this year as part of 2X in 2020. These options will be part of a “major” Windows update for the Surface Hub 1 and 2S devices. This OS update is based on Windows 10 20H1, according to information shared in the partner webinar. This new Surface Hub operating system is supported until 2025, meaning that it will be like a service branch in the longer term and apparently won’t force users to perform feature updates twice a year.

When the Surface Hub 2 was initially unveiled in 2018, Microsoft managers said that these devices would be running Microsoft 365, meaning Windows, Office 365, and Enterprise Mobility + Security.

There will certainly be no new cartridges for Surface Hub 2S users this year, officials told visitors to the webinar. Tiles and rotation “whether or not delivered” via a new product (Surface Hub 2X) or a new cartridge, officials added. It sounds like Microsoft is still planning (hopes?) To deliver these features, but there is no new publicly available time frame about when they will be. Ready. One of my contacts said that Microsoft has compatibility issues around the cartridge, and this is the real reason for the delay.

Microsoft’s official statement about what’s going on contains almost none of these details. When I asked about the Surface Hub 2X roadmap, a company spokesperson said:

“We have a continuous dialogue with our customers on Hub and are working on fine-tuning the roadmap to best meet their needs. The top two priorities for Hub in 2020 are to implement the 85” device and roll out a OS update with many top functions customers have been asking for since the introduction of Surface Hub 2S, including improving IT integration, implementation and management capabilities at no cost for all version 1 Hubs and Hub 2S devices. We will have more to share in the coming months. “