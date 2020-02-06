Microsoft is reorganizing Windows Under Surface, Panos Panay

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Microsoft is reorganizing several of its businesses for the New Year, with some major changes in the Windows area. The company combines its Surface business with the Windows Experience team and creates a new entity: Device + Windows. Device + Windows is managed by Panos Panay, who was previously responsible for the surface development.

Mary Jo Foley has posted the message and believes this will be a net improvement for Windows 10 within Microsoft. While Panay isn’t on Nadella’s senior leadership team, his boss, executive vice president Rajesh Jha, is. Paul Thurrott agrees that this move could be positive for the Windows ecosystem, but has pretty tough words for the state of Windows as a whole. The operating system was systematically devalued by Nadella, who openly stated that it was no longer the most important layer at Microsoft, radically restructured the team structure of the operating system developer, and changed the company’s priorities. Windows continues to be the company’s top revenue driver, but Nadella has made it clear that he sees the future in the cloud.

Thurrott writes that Nadella is now under pressure to justify his “anti-Windows stance,” and that these changes are at least a small acknowledgment that Microsoft has tried to be too aggressive about Windows. The company didn’t seem to have a unified Windows strategy in recent years – there are updates with new features and capabilities – but what comes closest to a unified Windows strategy is over on the Xbox side of the company. Microsoft has developed compatible services and created an ecosystem with services such as Xbox Game Pass. Much of what we’ve reported on Windows lately has been either reorganization (to ensure that the company releases fewer showstopping bugs with its regular releases), or bug fixes and issues with new patches.

There is a clear feeling that OEMs and existing Microsoft business partners may not be happy with this step. Foley brings up the fact that organizing Windows on Surface emphasizes Microsoft’s competition to its former partners, while Thurrot states that Panay is said to be looking for a job at Apple last year. However, both see the move as a net positive for Windows. Panay may not have Nadella’s ear directly, but at least this suggests that Windows development is moving a bit closer to Microsoft’s heart.

And Panay did well with Surface. What started as a debacle with the failure of Surface RT, Microsoft now brings in annual sales of around $ 4 billion. That won’t compete with the HP or Dell of the world in the near future, but it’s a decent piece of premium PC cash that the company has built in less than a decade.

