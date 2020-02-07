Microsoft is releasing Edge browser version 80 to the general public: what’s next?

Microsoft today officially released Microsoft Edge version 80 on the stable channel. The new release, available on the Edge download page, works on all platforms supported by its predecessor, including Windows desktop versions 7 to 10, Windows Server 2008 R2 and higher, MacOS, iOS and Android. Today’s release is the first version to run as a native 64-bit app on Windows-based Windows 10 PCs, including the Surface Pro X.

If it seems like this release appears unexpectedly quickly after the previous Edge release, version 79, you are right. The first public release of the new Edge browser, based on the open-source Chromium engine, was only about three weeks ago. Today’s version only comes three days after Google has released version 80 of its Chrome browser based on the same open source code base. Future Edge versions should be more in line with the Chromium release schedule every six weeks or so.

Native support for Arm processors is by far the most important new feature in this release. According to Microsoft, the 64-bit Arm version of Microsoft Edge automatically replaces the previously installed 32-bit version, which runs in the Windows on Arm emulator.

With the current stable channel release, Edge version 81 goes up to the beta channel, where early adopters can begin testing features planned as part of that release. The Dev channel, which offers new builds on a weekly basis, goes to version 82, just like the Canary channel, which delivers new builds to developers and those who can tolerate browsing on the brink of blood every day.

You will find download links for each of the three pre-release channels on the Microsoft Edge Insider site; see the What’s New and What’s Next pages for a list of features in each channel.

Network administrators on corporate networks that are not ready to replace the old version of Edge can download a Blocker Toolkit to disable the automatic delivery of the new version.

For those who have an understandable fear of installing pre-release software, it is worth noting that the Stable, Beta, Dev and Canary channels are all completely separate from each other. You can install them all or side by side on a Windows PC or Mac and switch between releases without fear of breaking anything.