Microsoft is closing its advertising revenue platform for universal Windows platform apps

Microsoft continues to try to undo the mistakes of the Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The final step in this area is the planned closure of the Microsoft Ad Monetization platform for UWP apps from 1 June 2020.

Microsoft’s advertising revenue platform is aimed at app developers, game studios, ad networks, and marketing agencies that want to include and manage ads in their Windows apps.

Microsoft announced its plan to end the Ad Monetization platform in a short post on MSDN (which I saw on MSPoweruser.com).

“his decision was made mainly because it is no longer feasible for us to continue using the product at current levels,” the company announced.

Developers using the platform will be paid according to the regular payout schedule until 31 May. Microsoft is calling for UWP developers to switch to a different advertising platform.

As Microsoft officials publicly acknowledged last year, Microsoft’s original plan to try and convince developers to create Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps that can only be updated and distributed through the Microsoft Store failed. Many developers did not see Windows – whose growth is slowing down – as a platform for which it would be worth the time and effort to write new UWP apps and / or modify their existing Win32 apps.

As I reported earlier this year, I have heard from my contacts that Microsoft plans to close at least two of the Windows 10 app stores: the Microsoft Store for Business and Microsoft Store for Education. I’m not sure if Microsoft is also planning to phase out the Windows Store app for Windows 10, but it’s the last time I heard it was “uncertain.”

Microsoft’s current positioning is that Windows 10 apps do not only have to be in the Store, because the Microsoft Store is just one of many channels for app distribution.