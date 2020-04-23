Microsoft: How to Manage Increased Cloud Demand

Microsoft officials have repeatedly said the company is working to increase cloud capacity to try to keep up with demand for Azure and other Microsoft cloud services. They have prioritized the needs of first responders, health care workers, and other front-line caregivers, as they said earlier. And they have fattened some less essential services to try to get things tangled up. On April 23, officials shared a bit about some of the additional steps it is taking to try to cover the lawsuit.

In a new blog post on “Business Continuity with Azure,” the unnamed authors noted that they have made several improvements beyond continuing to expand the footprint of the company’s data center around the world.

Microsoft officials have been designing and scaling up their own data center infrastructure components. Microsoft’s general rule, according to the blog post:

“In general, in any particular region of Azure we guarantee an almost instantaneous capacity buffer within the data centers and keep an additional infrastructure buffer stored, ready to ship to regions in high demand.”

In today’s blog post, Microsoft launched “temporary resource limits on new Azure subscriptions” as a way to manage capacity demand. The entry also says that existing customers did not experience these restrictions, as each Azure customer account “has a defined share of services that they can access.”

As I said earlier, reports of existing Microsoft customers reaching Azure capacity limits in certain regions did not begin when people started working from home during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Last fall, several Eastern US2 Azure customers reported that they could not even blow up virtual machines due to Azure capacity issues. In March this year, many European customers also reported a number of azure-related capacity issues. Some existing Azure clients also reported hitting SQL Server at Azure capacity limits.

I asked Microsoft if their claim that non-restricted existing customers meant customers who had booked instances. So far, no words back.

Microsoft has taken additional steps to try to continue fulfilling cloud services and, specifically, computers, demand, according to the blog post. Between these steps:

Optimize and balance the load of the team architecture so that the company can manage the growth of the teams “without creating pressure” on the capacity needs of Azure customers

Adding more server capacity to specific regions with restrictions

Approval of the delay in customer quota requests, which Microsoft says is “nearing completion in the coming weeks in almost every region.”

Elimination of restrictions on new free subscriptions and benefits in various regions

Perfect your Azure demand models for future forecasting

Since last fall, and perhaps earlier, Microsoft officials have stressed that the company is always adding capacity. It’s good to get a little more color on what that means, especially ahead of next week’s FY20 Q3 earnings announcement.