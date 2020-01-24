New Year’s sales have been pretty good lately. Players can get several great video game titles from the past few years at a big discount. It’s worth finding out which video game titles are available for Steam, the PlayStation Store and now also for Microsoft.

Similar to the other sales, you can buy video game titles that you originally passed with a big discount. You can purchase both indie titles and large AAA video game titles at a discount. However, you need to make sure you look at the latest discounts to see which ones are available. We will of course list some of the highlights below.

Microsoft Sale Deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $ 29.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $ 14.99

NHL $ 20-29.99

Steep – $ 9.89

Control – $ 38.99

Dying Light – $ 14.99

Far Cry 5 – $ 14.99

Dark Souls Remastered – $ 19.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $ 11.99

Dark Souls 3 – $ 14.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $ 12.49

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $ 29.99

Hitman 2 – $ 19.79

Code Vein – $ 41.99

Gears 5 – $ 29.99

As already mentioned, you will find more great deals due to the Lunar New Year or other great offers currently on offer. For example, Sony offers Totally Digital Store Sale, Steams Lunar New Year Sale, and Nintendo Switch Sale. Otherwise, you can go to our weekly deals page for the best weekly video game discounts.

Source: Microsoft