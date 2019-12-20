Microsoft has scammed the creative work of independent artist ANTIVJ in Xbox Series X video

Loading...

Microsoft has finally revealed the name and design of the upcoming Xbox, the Xbox Series X, based on Project Scarlett. Regarding the design of the console, it received quite a mixed reception from the community. However, Microsoft seems to be amid controversies with the revelation video.

The Xbox Series X unveiling video has a series that is set off from the Independent Artist ANTIVJ video. Although in much lesser quality, the side-by-side comparison of the relevant series can be seen below. Given that ANTIVJ also retweeted about this on his social media handle, it is no problem that Microsoft has not received permission from him to abort his work. Here is the link to the original ANTIV video.

Although the fact that Microsoft created or outsourced the video itself is fairly unclear, it is important for industrial giants such as Microsoft to recognize the work of small independent artists.