Microsoft goes back on ‘Bing-jacking’ Chrome with the Microsoft Search extension

Credit: ZDNet

Microsoft is reversing its course with a plan to automatically install a Microsoft Search extension for Office 365 ProPlus customers using Chrome. That Microsoft Search in Bing extension would have changed the default search engine for users in Bing once it was installed. But “customer feedback” has saved the day again.

At the end of January, Microsoft announced its schedule to try to force more customers to try Microsoft Search in Bing Intranet search capabilities. That plan requires that users have set Bing as their default engine. Knowing that most Chrome users have set their default search engine on Google, Microsoft devised a way to help users get the chance to try the new search by switching their search engines to Bing once the forced extension was installed.

Microsoft employees said last month that they would start installing the extension from Office 365 ProPlus version 2002, which it would roll out to customers in a handful of countries, including the US, from mid-February. The plan was to do the same with Firefox users. Today, February 11, Microsoft is reporting to users that “based on your feedback” the company would cancel the previously announced Microsoft Search in Bing expansion plan.

The Microsoft Search in Bing browser extension is now not automatically implemented with Office 365 ProPlus. Instead, administrators have a switch in the Microsoft 365 management center that they can use to log in to implement the browser extension at their companies.

“In the short term, Office 365 will only implement the browser extension on devices with AD (Active Directory), even within organizations that have signed up,” officials said today. Microsoft plans to add “specific settings” at some point in the future that will determine how the extension is deployed to unmanaged devices. Microsoft plans to provide an updated timeline for when it will offer the Bing extension “in the coming weeks.”

As Microsoft officials said before, administrators can end the implementation of this extension with the help of group policy tools. And users can change the choice of their search engine if the extension is implemented on their PCs, although not very easily.

Microsoft’s plan to forcefully install the Microsoft Search in Bing extension was poorly received by many administrators and customers. The move resulted in adding Microsoft Office 365 ProPlus to the Wikipedia article about browser hijacking. (That reference has since been deleted.)

Although it is good that Microsoft has looked into this for the customer, one has to wonder how this kind of policy was implemented without warning. It is not the first time that Microsoft has had to reverse a poorly received decision in recent months. At the end of last year, Microsoft took back the decision to allow users to bypass administrators to purchase and deploy Power Platform tools. Last summer, Microsoft stopped plans to remove internal usage rights from partner plans after many complaints from many of its resellers and integrators.