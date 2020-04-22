Microsoft gives way to trolls. The question is why

A weird retreat?

Microsoft is a trusted company.

It has been possible to change perceptions as understanding and demanding in something much more nuanced, much more plausible and much more adapted to the human spirit.

So, I’m a little confused by his recent actions on what many might think of a perfectly subdued YouTube video.

A work of art called The Life and the role of the Redmond HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Hearing Aid came out as the world’s first mixed reality design work, with the idea that real people could donate their headphones and see the artist in front of them. This artwork was auctioned by Christie’s.

A few days later, without initial comment, Microsoft removed the video from YouTube.

The problem, which took place, was that the artist was Marina Abramovic, someone who has been the target of aggressive right-wing plotters like Alex Jones of Infowars. Naturally, they turned to certain family media like Reddit and expressed their displeasure. Aggressively.

The rather fabricated allegations against Abramovic involve, oh, Satan and black magic. Although I’m not sure anyone has managed to ask Satan how he feels about all this.

I asked Microsoft why the black video had faded. The company did not comment. Microsoft, however, told the New York Times, “We recognize that our partnership with this project served as a catalyst for online attacks.”

When CEO Satya Nadella gave a reprehensible performance suggesting that women should rely on karma, instead of asking for a raise, there were also online attacks. From perfectly sensible and sensible. (Nadella later apologized.)

Here, however, it seems that Redmond took off his headset and snatched away in a hurry.

Which makes me wonder one thing, and not one to ask about the merit of certain art and its role in our completely broken world.

However, it is strange that with a firm understanding of their brand, Microsoft was not ready. I would have known that Ambramovic is polarizing. Many artists are. They seek a reaction from the viewer.

Then, as part of their involvement, the company could have been prepared for what could come. This is not the first time Aramovic’s work has shaken the potential madness.

Instead, it seems that Microsoft easily admitted that it never expected the backlash.

It moves as Redmond confidently ventures into many areas of human experience. Unlike Apple, which controls so severely any entertainment play it is associated with.

But here we are with Microsoft who seem peculiarly coveted. It gives the impression that, if you attack Microsoft online, the company will retreat.

Interestingly, Christie’s video version of the artwork (released last November) continues on YouTube. It’s devastated with all kinds of ugly comments, but the auction hasn’t turned them off.

The sullen cynic could imagine that, unlike Microsoft, Christie’s thinks it’s good for business.

Or, after four months, maybe Christie’s gets used to it.