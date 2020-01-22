Microsoft gives a preview of Surface Duo SDK with Android emulator

During its hardware event in October last year, Microsoft made quite a splash with the Android-powered Surface Duo. The Windows team will launch 2020 today and today released a preview SDK with an emulator and other documentation.

With this release, Microsoft wants to “get Android developers to get started and optimize for two-screen devices.” The preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo can now be downloaded and contains:

Native Java APIs to support the development of two screens for the Surface Duo device, including the DisplayMask API, hinge angle sensor and new device capabilities.

to support the development of two screens for the Surface Duo device, including the DisplayMask API, hinge angle sensor and new device capabilities. A Android emulator with an example of Surface Duo image it is integrated in Android Studio, so you can test your app without a physical device. The emulator simulates postures, gestures, hinge angle, simulating the seam between the two screens and more.

More functionality will be added over time. There is also documentation for developers, examples and practical tips for ’embracing experiences with two screens’. This includes a ‘basic checklist’ for interaction between touch and pen, drag and drop, and a high-level overview of app operation. :

Your app occupies a single screen by default, but users can span the app to cover both screens when the device has a dual portrait or dual landscape layout. You can enable Full Screen mode for your app at any time, but spanning is currently limited to user activity.

In addition to the Surface Duo Android emulator, optimizing web experiences for two-screen devices is another push for Microsoft. This includes proposals for new web standards that allow sites to detect the new screen format. On February 11, the company is also organizing an online Microsoft 365 Developer Day focused on these announcements.

