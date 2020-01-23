Microsoft forces Bing search in Chrome with Office 365

One major position of Microsoft in the productivity of companies remains the Office package with applications. The company announced yesterday that – by default – users of their premium Office 365 plan are being forced to install an extension that makes Bing the default search engine in Chrome.

With an upcoming version (2002) of Office 365 ProPlus, the “Microsoft Search in Bing” extension is installed to make “Bing the default search engine for the Google Chrome web browser.” This default configuration starts next month and is set to be completed by mid-2020 in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This extension is installed with new Office 365 ProPlus installations or when existing Office 365 ProPlus installations are updated.

Following the protest, Microsoft appears to have updated the announcement documentation to emphasize explicit instructions as to what administrators can do to ensure that the extension that Bing forces in Chrome is not installed. In addition, the company notes what users can do to “easily stop using Bing as the default search engine.”

If your users decide they want to stop using Bing as their default search engine, they can click on the magnifying glass icon next to the address bar in Google Chrome and on the Use Bing as your default search engine switch to the from position.

The Pitch of Redmond to make Bing the default search engine is fast access to “company files, SharePoint sites, OneDrive content, Teams and Yammer conversations, and other shared data sources.”

Twitter personality SwiftOnSecurity amusingly points out that the built-in “Windows Defender’s browser hijacker criteria would classify this behavior as malware.” In fact, Microsoft notes how the extension will not be installed “if Bing is already the default search engine.” Many users share the same sentiment when the feedback is an indication.

