Microsoft emerges about the privacy debate in its home state

Two Microsoft employees sat opposite each other in a hearing in the Washington state senate on Wednesday. Ryan Harkins, senior director of corporate policy, spoke in support of a proposed law that would regulate the use of facial recognition by the government. “We would applaud the committee and all account sponsors for all of their work to address this important issue,” he said.

On a raise among his co-legislators was the main sponsor of the bill, Joseph Nguyen, a senator and program manager at Microsoft.

The occasion was a legislative hearing on Nguyen’s proposal and a second, broader privacy law, also supported by both Nguyen and Microsoft, which limits private use of face recognition.

The two accounts are attracting interest from the technical industry, partly because they are seen as potential models for other states, or even federal legislators. The Washington bills, which have two-part support, would introduce restrictions on face recognition, which are not regulated in most places nowadays. The legislation requires that stores use the technology to disclose its use to consumers and force the police to obtain an order before scanning faces in public. But the proposals stop far from the bans on technology adopted by cities such as San Francisco and Cambridge, Massachusetts, and are being considered by the European Union.

“People really pay attention,” said Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology Innovation Foundation, a think tank in Washington, DC that receives funding from the technology industry. Microsoft’s interest in the accounts and the state’s status as a technical center where companies like Amazon also live may make the legislation nationally influential, he says.

A Microsoft spokesman refused to discuss Washington legislation. Other industry voices at last week’s hearing came from the Tech Industry lobby group TechNet; Motorola, which sells face recognition surveillance systems to customers, including schools; and Axon, who makes cameras from the police body.

That corporate interest and the text of the bills are concerned about some people who are in favor of stricter privacy rules, such as the ACLU, and certain other legislators in Washington. Norma Smith, a republican state representative, calls the bill with private face recognition rules “a business-oriented bill that supports big tech to promote their national interest.”

Smith says the bill is missing because it does not allow consumers to sue companies that break the law. Smith has introduced a two-part proprietary bill that prohibits the use of artificial intelligence technology to track personal characteristics such as gender or ethnicity in public places.

The two laws proposed in the Washington Senate rewrote a bill that was introduced last year and that included rules for the use of face recognition by both government agencies and private interests, but failed despite – or perhaps because of – the fact that Microsoft has drafted. The bill passed through the Washington Senate, but Microsoft opposed the House version of its own bill after lawmakers had added a requirement that companies state that their technology worked equally well for all skin tones and genders before they were deployed. Lawmakers could not reconcile the different versions of the bill, and it collapsed.

Keep reading

This year’s accounts divide the work of last year’s efforts. Their facial recognition features are largely in line with suggestions made by Microsoft in 2018, when CEO Brad Smith argued for technology regulation. The company has continued to offer facial recognition technology through its cloud unit; rival Google has said it will not launch a similar service until appropriate safeguards have been taken.

One of the new proposed bills is broad privacy legislation that, like a California law that came into force this month, allows consumers to ask companies to delete certain personal information or not to sell it. Microsoft has said that it already offers the core rights of California law to all US customers.

.