Microsoft contractors listened unsafe to Skype, Cortana recordings

Allegedly, Microsoft contractors have rated recordings of Skype and Cortana with “no security measures,” endangering the security of app users.

The Guardian reported the security risk of an interview with a former contractor who said he used his personal laptop while working on the project for a two-year period from his home in Beijing.

The source, of British nationality, claimed that the recordings, including Skype phone calls and Cortana activations, were easily accessible to employees via a Google Chrome app via the Internet from China. The employees received new Microsoft accounts with the same password for easier management, and the employees were hired without proper background checks.

The former contractor said he started his work at an office, but eventually he was allowed to work at home on his personal laptop after receiving a username and password to access the recordings.

“I heard all kinds of unusual conversations, including what could have been domestic violence. It sounds a bit strange now, after informing myself about computer security, that they have given me the URL, a username and password sent by email, “said the Guardian source.

The interview with The Guardian follows Vice’s report in August 2019 which showed that people were searching Skype conversations with the live text translation enabled, as well as Cortana recordings.

Microsoft said in a statement that since Vice’s report, it has terminated its assessment programs for Skype and Cortana for Xbox and transferred the rest of its human assessment work to “secure facilities” that are not located in China. The company also said that review excerpts are usually less than 10 seconds long, with program employees not having access to longer recordings.

“We will continue to take steps to give customers more transparency and control over how we manage their data,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft is not the only company that has been criticized for allowing employees to listen to recordings made by its users, since Amazon, Apple and Google also sent audio to contractors for review. For users of devices with Alexa, here’s how you can prevent Amazon from listening to your Alexa conversations.

