Microsoft combines its Windows client and hardware teams under Chief Product Officer Panos Panay

For the first few months of every year, Microsoft usually finds something. This time it is the Experiences and Devices unit under Executive Vice President Rajesh Jha where many of the changes are taking place.

The biggest and bravest step in the reorg announced today on February 5 is the Windows Experience (client) and the hardware teams. Microsoft is going to bring these two companies together in a single team, known as Windows + Devices – reporting to Chief Product Officer Panos Panay, I have confirmed with a person familiar with the changes that asked not to be mentioned. The move will take effect on 25 February.

Vice President Joe Belfiore, currently running Windows Experience under Jha, is moving to the Office side of the house. Belfiore and Ales Holecek will lead the Office Experience Group (OXO) team as a product / engineering team. Belfiore continues to lead EPIC (Essential Products Inclusive Community), including the mobile apps on Android and iOS and Microsoft News.

Today’s changes do not affect Microsoft’s COSINE (Core OS and Intelligent Edge) team, which remains part of the Azure Engineering organization under Executive Vice President Jason Zander. Nor do they change the strategic priorities of Jha’s Experiences and Devices unit.

In recent years, Microsoft has designed Windows, Office and Surface together to ensure that new Surface products illuminate operating system features and Office apps and services. So in a sense, Panay’s new role is just a formalization of that method. It is probably also a way to give Windows more visibility internally and externally. (For clarity’s sake, Panay does not join the Microsoft Senior Leadership team; his boss Jha is a member of the SLT.)

But I am curious to what extent Microsoft’s OEM partners will feel uncomfortable about the Windows client and Surface as a single unit – given that many of these OEMs were not too happy when Microsoft was initially in the PC in 2012 business itself kept saying that the decision to be a PC maker was to help find new markets for Windows. But Surface itself has become a robust company for Microsoft and currently generates around $ 4 billion a year.

Updating: Here is an excerpt from Panay’s internal email announcing his new role (which I have verified is real):

“Personally, I am very excited to lead the Windows client for Microsoft, which will help us streamline our decision-making processes, be clear about our priorities and provide the best end user experiences of silicon through operating systems in all Microsoft apps and services connected Devices (OEMs and Surface) We believe this will improve the Windows Client experience for the entire PC ecosystem, and by designing hardware and software together, we can improve our long-term Windows bets (dual screen, silicon diversity, connectivity, app platform, etc.) and a single point of Windows Client Experience leadership that drives consistent priorities and resources across all Windows clients helps us all to accelerate innovation and improve execution – this is such a great time and opportunity to bring more energy for Windows and our customers who use Windows. It will not be easy, but expansion of our growth is crucial for our business strategy. “

A few interesting background stories about these reorg movements. At the end of last year, there were rumors that Panay was looking for a new role, within or outside of Microsoft. I had heard from one source that he was considering taking leave or considering working at Apple. But I could not confirm this to the extent that I felt comfortable reporting it.

Also: Belfiore will not take over its new OXO role until this fall. In mid-March, he and his family will have an educational “Semester at Sea” experience, so that he will be on leave with Microsoft from that time until the end of the summer. Eran Megiddo, Corporate Vice President of Windows Product & Education – who was in charge of determining product direction and strategy for the Windows client from May 2019 – will focus in the future on Modern Life Experiences (MLX) and Education.

There are a number of additional changes going on in Jha’s organization that are announced today. Microsoft veteran and Corporate Vice President Brian Macdonald, who currently runs the Microsoft Teams business, is withdrawing from the industry, but will consult part-time with Jha and have a team. Vice President Jeff Teper will lead teams together with OneDrive and SharePoint in his place. And Kirk Koenigsbauer, currently Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365, becomes Jha’s Chief Operating Officer.