The CEO of Microsoft Corp. warned that countries that do not attract immigrants will suffer losses as the global technology industry continues to grow.

“Each country is considering what is in their national interest,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Davos on Tuesday in an interview with John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News. Governments must “maintain this level of education and not think very closely about it”.

“People will only come if they know that you are a migrant-friendly country,” he added.

Nadella previously expressed concern about India’s citizenship change law, which prohibits undocumented Muslim migrants from neighboring countries from seeking citizenship in India while allowing immigrants from other religions, and calls it “sad.”

However, he said he remained confident. “I am an India optimist,” he said. “The fact that there is a 70-year history of nation building is, in my opinion, a very strong foundation. I grew up in this country. I am proud of this legacy. I am influenced by this experience.”

Microsoft recently announced plans to invest $ 1 billion in companies and organizations working on technologies to remove or reduce carbon from the atmosphere. Efforts to emit less carbon are not enough to prevent catastrophic climate change.

“We now have to make sure that all of our data center operations consume renewable energy first,” said Nadella.

Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc., along with other technology companies, have been criticized for being responsible for large oil and gas companies such as Chevron Corp. and provide BP Plc software and cloud services. BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink has been sentenced to work and public engagement by protesters decoding the investment firm for inaction related to global warming and other issues.

Activists have pushed for companies to stop working with the largest greenhouse gas emissions. BlackRock has announced plans to reduce exposure to thermal coal as the world’s largest asset manager faces climate change.

Nadella declined to comment on whether Microsoft would stop working with the major carbon producers. “The energy transition will involve us all,” he said.

In the fight against Alphabet Inc. and Amazon to win new cloud customers, Nadella believes that Microsoft has the advantage.

“We have had competition in the past in the previous era and in this era we have new competitors and we feel very good about our position,” he said. “We have an architectural advantage, if any.”

In October, Microsoft knocked out Amazon for a $ 10 billion Pentagon cloud contract, a deal Amazon had considered a favorite for the win.

