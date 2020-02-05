Microsoft Azure experts earn a lot. Take these training courses

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Don’t look now, but even “The Street” is beginning to see Microsoft’s Azure cloud business accelerate. Wall Street investors were optimistic about Microsoft last month after a very healthy earnings report with a strong increase in Azure cloud sales.

This is just the latest encouraging sign of the technology giant in Washington’s challenge for Amazon’s supremacy over AWS Cloud Computing. With the cost of Azure cloud architects falling from $ 130,000 to $ 170,000 a year, it’s time to add resources like the Microsoft Azure 2020 certification preparation package ($ 42.90, over 90 percent off) purchase.

This collection is really extensive and includes 11 courses with over 50 hours of instruction in all important topics for building, maintaining and protecting a network, a site or an app in almost any size or shape on the Azure platform.

In this course, you will learn the basics of Azure and learn how to set up a system infrastructure, protect your data from attacks, and find the best solutions to network problems.

With each course you pass, you’ve come one step closer to achieving four key Microsoft-certified certification exams, tests that show your skills, and showing that you’re ready to take on a six-digit role as an Azure administrator ,

The entire package is worth $ 2,000. So take advantage of this offer before it ends and get it all for less than $ 4 per course.

Note: The general terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit the relevant retail websites. You can find more offers from our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now: