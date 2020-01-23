Microsoft attacks Slack by trying to be very, very boring

Slack and Microsoft Teams take their rivalry one step further

Slack accuses Microsoft of shamelessly copying its promotional videos.

I was wondering if Ivanka Trump would be a good replacement for Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook when Microsoft tried to infiltrate.

Well, what do you think about during ad breaks for NFL playoff games?

Can she be saved by teams?

Screenshot by ZDNet

This specific advertising break last Sunday was decorated with an advertisement for Microsoft. Specific to Microsoft Teams. This is Redmond’s attempt to make the world’s employees work better together. Or, in short, Microsoft’s Slack.

Slack has become a standard term that embraces reactions such as irritation, irritation and peculiar skin rashes. My impression is that many employees – and I have had the desperate privilege of using Slack myself – find it a comprehensive time drain that can sometimes be as productive as shaving your eyebrows with a lawn mower.

I naturally admit that most forced collaboration methods are at best deeply imperfect.

However, if I wanted to make you enthusiastic about Teams, I am not sure if I would follow Microsoft’s path. You see, here is an advertisement that is duller than your eyes after watching a four-hour documentary about the production of camel-colored socks.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JlyyEeFKXQ [/ embed]

Microsoft wants to remind you that meetings are difficult. “We have all been here before,” says the voice-over.

Why are we here again?

We are well aware that meetings are painful and that many people have been subjected to Slack for some time. Moreover, if your company uses all the glory of Office 365, it is quite likely that they will push you to Teams, whether you like it or not. Microsoft indeed claims to have more users than Slack.

Wouldn’t it have been a bit more productive to give Teams a kind of charm? A touch of character? An emotional attachment?

Most Microsoft seems to be collecting here is, oh, a “Happy Little Fruit Guy.” Yes, something else with Emoji – exactly what your working life has always needed.

My thought processes glazed as the Green Bay Packers defended when I heard Microsoft’s glorious summary: “If you are ready to unleash the power of your team, open Teams.”

Please forgive me, but this is teeming with clichés and devoid of “oh, I’d like to see that ad again.” This is unfortunate, since Slack has already accused Microsoft of copying its advertisements. With some justification.

Too often advertisers think that a business-to-business product should be advertised in a boring way. This is a touch short-sighted.

In my view, the most fascinating element here is that you can blur the background in Teams, allowing you to attend meetings when you are very private somewhere. Like the Bahamas. Or the toilet.

Microsoft has made a lot of positive progress with its brand since the days of abject woodenness and disturbing lack of taste. And then there were the days of complete and total shame.

However, I fear that this latest advertisement is a regression to painful times.

Do I have to be tempted to blame the lack of teamwork?

Related coverage