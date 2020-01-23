Microsoft announces Windows dual-screen preview SDKs - Software - News

Two-screen devices from Microsoft were fairly newsworthy in 2019 when we started seeing official details, images, and demos of the hardware and software. In 2020, we expect Microsoft and its partners to move forward and see that these intended devices become available to consumers. Much of the creation of this reality will have to do with the fact that Microsoft has brought Windows 10X into shape, and indeed this is what Lenovo claimed it is waiting for.

Yesterday Microsoft released the preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo (Android) with documentation and examples for best practices, UX design patterns and more. It also announced that it will soon give a look at the development for Windows 10X. A pre-release version of the Windows SDK, starting February 11, offers new APIs for support for two screens, documentation and code samples. It includes in particular:

Native Windows APIs for the development of two screens so that your app can span the two screens, detect the hinge position and benefit from Windows 10X.

Microsoft Emulator is a two-screen Hyper-V emulator, so you can implement your existing Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and Win32 apps and test them in one or two screen scenarios. The emulator simulates the physical device so that you can see how your apps handle Windows 10X.

Requirements: a recent Windows Insiders preview build of 64-bit Windows 10 (Pro, Enterprise or Education), 64-bit CPU with 4 cores, at least 8 GB (16 GB RAM recommended), Hyper-V enabled and special GPU that is Direct X 11.0 supports or later.

Another closely related initiative is building for dual-screen experiences on the web. With this in mind, Microsoft suggests CSS primitives for two-screen layouts, two-screen polyfills, and support for progressive web apps (PWAs) in Microsoft Edge on Windows 10X and Android.

Embracing the possibilities offered by dual screens is important to improve the user experience. To help developers get started, Microsoft provides basic touch and pen and drag and drop checklists and initial ideas for app patterns to ensure that your apps work well on two-screen devices.

PowerLauncher on the road

A new PowerToy is on the way for users of Windows 10. In addition to the PowerToys that we discussed earlier, such as PowerRename, FancyZones support for multiple monitors, Windows shortcut and the maximize to new desktop (MTND) widget, we always knew there was more to it was coming.

PowerLauncher is described on its official GitHub page as a “quick starter with extra features without compromising on performance”. It is open source like other new PowerToys and it can eventually be expanded via plug-ins. PowerLauncher has a focus on competing tools such as Launchy, Listary, Executor and Wox.

Suitable for ‘main users’, the new tool is designed to be a “faster than start menu / Win + S for showing search results and launching applications”. The GitHub page provides an example of a case where the Windows user is frustrated by the slowness of searching for and running apps – but the run command is only good if you know the name of the app you want to launch. Users can call PowerLauncher with Win + Space, just as MacOS users can open Spotlight with Apple + Space and overwrite the Win + R or Win + S key combinations if they wish.