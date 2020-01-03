Microsoft announces free game days for this weekend, the featured title DiRt Rally 2.0 begins the decade

Loading...

Microsoft has announced that the free gaming event will return this weekend and the game that will start the new decade will be DiRT Rally 2.0!

As of today, Xbox One players can download the epic racing title, DiRT Rally 2.0 for free and have full access to all the features, modes and functionalities of the games online. Users will be able to continue playing until January 5, so if you want to try the game before it leaves, I will make sure to download it immediately and start playing this weekend!

Watch the official Xbox tweet below:

In related news, Sony has announced its next free PS Plus titles to start the new year and the new decade. PlayStation Plus members can rejoice, as this month's free titles are excellent.

The epic saga of Naughty Dog for Nathan Drake, The Uncharted Collection, will reach users for free this month, as well as the successful independent title: -Goat Simulator. Check out the full post about free PS Plus games for January 2020 right here!

Will you take advantage of this weekend of free games for DiRT Rally 2? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter